Russia strikes Nova Poshta depot in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces attacked the Nova Poshta sorting depot and cargo department in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, late on October 15. No employees were injured, the company reported.

The strike caused damage to the depot, and some cargo was partially burned, while parcels in the facility largely survived. Emergency services are clearing debris, assessing the building, and conducting urgent reinforcement work. Nova Poshta pledged to compensate customers for lost shipments, providing details soon, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident is the latest in a series of Russian attacks on Nova Poshta facilities. Previous strikes include an August 28 attack on Kyiv’s sorting depot, which injured three employees, a drone strike on a branch in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on August 29 that killed one person, and an October 5 attack in Donetsk region causing further damage.

News.Az