Severe snowfall disrupts flights and ferry services in South Korea

Officials reported on Monday that heavy snowfall in parts of South Korea has resulted in the cancellation of 77 ferry services and two flights.

According to the Interior Ministry, up to 50 centimeters (19.6 inches) of snow was expected to fall in northeastern Gangwon Province, Yonhap News reported.

Heavy snowfall was also anticipated in other regions, including northwestern Gyeonggi, central North Chungcheong, and eastern North Gyeongsang provinces.

As of 6 am (2100GMT) Monday, 77 ferry services had been canceled and two flights at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul had been grounded.

Twelve national parks remain closed, with no reported casualties, according to the Interior Ministry.

