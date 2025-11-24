Severe weather triggers casualties and evacuations in Albania and Greece

Torrential rain in Albania has claimed the life of a 75-year-old and led to the evacuation of hundreds due to flooding. Meanwhile, severe weather has also struck Greece, causing widespread damage.

Torrential rain and flooding in Albania have killed a 75-year-old in the eastern Korça region, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

The victim was swept away by water from a flooded stream and it took several hours and receding water levels before the body was recovered.

Hundreds of people in southern and southeastern Albania have been evacuated from their homes in the past 24 hours due to flooding.

Roads, bridges and other infrastructure have suffered severe damage and hundreds of acres of farmland are submerged.

Authorities have expressed concern as more rain and storms are forecast in coming days.

Greece hit by widespread damage

In Greece, severe weather continues to cause serious problems, particularly in Corfu and Epirus.

Villagers are stranded, roads have been destroyed and electricity and water supply infrastructure is damaged.

Fears of landslides remain high, while meteorologists are forecasting a new wave of severe weather in the next 24 hours.

Several municipalities have been placed under a state of emergency.

