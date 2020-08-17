Sevilla beat Man Utd to reach Europa League final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sevilla have advanced to the Europa League final after beating Premier League side Manchester United on Sunday.

Julen Lopetegui's side booked their spot in Friday's final after seeing off United 2-1 in Cologne.

Goals from Suso and Luuk de Jong ensured the Spanish club's passage to the Europa League final.

United's Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the ninth minute through a magnificent penalty after Marcus Rashford was taken out inside the box.

Former Liverpool man Suso equalised in the 26th minute after completing a sweeping move.

Sevilla then won the game in the 78th minute when ex-Manchester City star Jesus Navas set up De Jong who tapped home from close range.

Victor Lindelof and Fernandes clashed over who was responsible for Sevilla's second goal in a fiery moment.

Meanwhile, Sevilla will face either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in the final on Friday.

The La Liga outfit will be looking to claim their sixth Europa League title after winning the trophy in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

News.Az