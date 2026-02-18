Sevilla coach Almeyda faces lengthy touchline ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sevilla coach Matias Almeyda faces missing half of the remaining 14 matches left in the current La Liga season after being given a seven-match ban by the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) disciplinary committee as a result of a red card in his side's 1-1 draw at home to Deportivo Alaves last weekend.

The coach was given a one-match ban for his sending off after showing his frustration at a decision from referee Galech Apezteguia, with a further six-match ban for his protest and a face-to-face discussion with the referee after being shown the red card, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Sevilla has announced it will appeal the sanction, but if the appeal is unsuccessful Almeyda will miss La Liga matches against Getafe, the city derby against Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, FC Barcelona, Valencia, Oviedo and Atletico Madrid.

Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan was also given a two-game suspension for his protests during the game.

Almeyda's side is currently 13th in the table with 26 points from 24 games, just two more than Mallorca, which occupies the last relegation position, so the next few games are vital to the club's top-flight survival.

