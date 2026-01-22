Qarabağ coach proud of Azerbaijani football after Eintracht win

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qarabağ FK head coach Gurban Gurbanov said he was proud on behalf of Azerbaijani football after his side’s dramatic 3–2 victory over Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Speaking at a post-match press conference in Baku, Gurbanov congratulated both the supporters and his players on the result, describing the win as fully deserved, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“I congratulate our fans on this victory. They deserved it,” he said. “Despite the cold weather, they supported the team throughout the match. Perhaps they wanted this win even more than we did. Of course, I also congratulate my players. There was discipline on the pitch — I would even say we showed a level of discipline we have not seen in some previous matches. I am very happy on behalf of Azerbaijani football.”

The experienced coach also shared his thoughts on Qarabağ's next Champions League fixture, an away match against Liverpool.

“We will travel to Liverpool with great confidence,” Gurbanov said. “It is difficult for any team to play there. We will be facing one of England’s most historic clubs. I will ask my players not to hesitate and to fight without fear. Their fans are very aggressive and demanding, but I believe my players will continue at least the level of performance they showed today when we play in England.”

Qarabağ secured the win with a 3–2 scoreline against Eintracht Frankfurt, marking one of the club’s most notable results in the Champions League group stage.

