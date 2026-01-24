Shahed drone attack strikes Kharkiv

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the first drone attack reports emerged around midnight. One of the earliest strikes hit the Industrialnyi district, where a residential building caught fire after being struck. Emergency crews were immediately dispatched to the scene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“According to preliminary information, a building was hit in the Industrialnyi district, and an apartment caught fire,” Terekhov stated in a message shared with residents.

Shortly afterward, the mayor reported another drone strike on a multi-story residential building in the same district, as well as damage to a private house. In one five-story building, residents were trapped inside following the impact, prompting urgent rescue operations.

In the Nemyshlianskyi district, a Shahed drone struck a private home, injuring the homeowner. Neighboring buildings also sustained damage from the blast. Local media outlets reported hearing more than 20 explosions across Kharkiv during the attack.

Authorities confirmed that the number of casualties at strike sites has exceeded 11, though rescue teams continue working, and the final figures may change as assessments progress. Medical teams are providing assistance to the injured, while emergency services remain active in affected districts.

The latest assault adds to a series of intensified attacks on Kharkiv in recent days. The city has repeatedly been targeted by Russian missiles, drones, and guided bombs, with critical infrastructure among the primary targets.

Earlier this week, a drone strike hit the Slobidskyi district. In a separate attack days before, another drone strike in the same area injured a minor. On January 17, Kharkiv also suffered multiple direct hits during an attack involving Tornado-S multiple rocket launch systems. That strike damaged a key infrastructure facility responsible for the city’s electricity and heating supply, causing widespread disruption.

Local officials say emergency crews are continuing rescue operations, damage assessments, and restoration of essential services. Residents are urged to remain in shelters during air alerts as the security situation in the region remains highly volatile.