Shakhtar Donetsk names Arda Turan as new head coach

Ukrainian football club Shakhtar Donetsk has appointed Arda Turan as their new head coach, the club announced in a written statement on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Turkish manager signed a contract with the Donetsk side until the summer of 2027. He succeeds Bosnian coach Marino Pusic, who led the team to the Ukrainian Premier League title in the 2023/24 season but finished third in the most recent campaign, behind Dynamo Kyiv and FC Oleksandriya, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

"I’m proud to have joined Shakhtar – a great club with a rich history and great traditions. It’s a team well known across Europe, with the ambition to win every match. I hope to contribute to the club’s legacy and bring our fans many joyful moments through our play," Turan was quoted as saying.

"We are deeply motivated to win trophies – both in Ukraine and in European competitions," he added.

Shakhtar CEO Serhii Palkin praised Turan as a "promising and ambitious coach" and voiced confidence in his potential to succeed in Ukraine and beyond.

Before taking the helm at Shakhtar, Turan began his managerial career with Istanbul-based Eyupspor in April 2023, shortly after retiring from professional football in September 2022.

News.Az