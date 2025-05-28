Yandex metrika counter

Shakhtar Donetsk names Arda Turan as new head coach

  • Sports
  • Share
Shakhtar Donetsk names Arda Turan as new head coach
Photo: Shakhtar.com

Ukrainian football club Shakhtar Donetsk has appointed Arda Turan as their new head coach, the club announced in a written statement on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Turkish manager signed a contract with the Donetsk side until the summer of 2027. He succeeds Bosnian coach Marino Pusic, who led the team to the Ukrainian Premier League title in the 2023/24 season but finished third in the most recent campaign, behind Dynamo Kyiv and FC Oleksandriya, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

"I’m proud to have joined Shakhtar – a great club with a rich history and great traditions. It’s a team well known across Europe, with the ambition to win every match. I hope to contribute to the club’s legacy and bring our fans many joyful moments through our play," Turan was quoted as saying.

"We are deeply motivated to win trophies – both in Ukraine and in European competitions," he added.

Shakhtar CEO Serhii Palkin praised Turan as a "promising and ambitious coach" and voiced confidence in his potential to succeed in Ukraine and beyond.

Before taking the helm at Shakhtar, Turan began his managerial career with Istanbul-based Eyupspor in April 2023, shortly after retiring from professional football in September 2022.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      