Shanghai relocates 280,000 residents, cancels flights as Tropical Storm Co-May hits

Shanghai relocated more than 280,000 residents, cancelled hundreds of flights and ferry services, and imposed travel restrictions on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Co-May brought strong winds and heavy rain to eastern China.

The storm made landfall in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province early Wednesday, coinciding with tsunami warnings triggered by a massive earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. Authorities later lifted the tsunami warnings for Shanghai and Zhoushan, but fears of storm surges remained, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

At least 640 flights were cancelled at Shanghai’s Pudong and Hongqiao airports, and ferry services were suspended. Speed limits were enforced on highways and railways, and some train services were halted. Rainfall of up to 100 mm in six hours was forecast, raising concerns of flooding in the city centre.

Nearby airports in Ningbo, Wenzhou and Hangzhou also reported cancellations and diversions, while more than 75% of flights out of Zhoushan were cancelled.

Shanghai’s parks and the city zoo closed, though Disneyland and Legoland remained open with some attractions suspended.

Co-May, with maximum sustained winds of 83 kph, is expected to make a second landfall closer to Shanghai later Wednesday.

