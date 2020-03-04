Shares of five giant companies decline much
Prices for shares of the world's largest companies have become known.
ABC.AZ reports that the cost of the shares of five world's largest companies has fallen.
The shares of Microsoft Corp, IBM, and Intel Corp observed the drop most of all.
Prices for giants’ shares are shown in the following table:
|Company
|Price ($)
|Rise-Fall
|Coca-Cola co
|56.075
|0.240%
|IBM
|128.94
|-4.020%
|Intel Corp
|55.96
|-3.830%
|McDonald's
|199.5
|-1.510%
|Microsoft corp
|164.45
|-4.850%
|Procter & Gamble
|118.17
|-1.140%