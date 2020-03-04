Yandex metrika counter

Shares of five giant companies decline much

Prices for shares of the world's largest companies have become known.

ABC.AZ reports that the cost of the shares of five world's largest companies has fallen.

The shares of Microsoft Corp, IBM, and Intel Corp observed the drop most of all.

Prices for giants’ shares are shown in the following table:

Company Price ($) Rise-Fall
Coca-Cola co 56.075 0.240%
IBM 128.94 -4.020%
Intel Corp 55.96 -3.830%
McDonald's 199.5 -1.510%
Microsoft corp 164.45 -4.850%
Procter & Gamble 118.17 -1.140%

News.Az 

