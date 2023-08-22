Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Memory of Heydar Alirza oglu is revered with utmost respect in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“2023 has been a remarkable year. Because the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the Great Leader, the leader of Azerbaijan, the great son of the Azerbaijani people, was held in Uzbekistan at a very high level,” said President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev as he held an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

“The memory of Heydar Alirza oglu is revered with utmost respect in Uzbekistan. I think that the people of Uzbekistan value all the work done in a completely different way. The older generation, the people who saw him, met him and worked with him, have also conveyed to the young people of Uzbekistan that Heydar Alirza oglu worked for a long time in order for Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to reach the goals set in those difficult moments of life, for the leadership of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to understand each other and to achieve a lot,” President Shavkat Mirziyoyev underlined.

News.Az