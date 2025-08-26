Sheehan, Pages lift Dodgers back atop NL West

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emmet Sheehan fired seven dominant innings and Andy Pages belted two home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers blanked the Cincinnati Reds 7-0 on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, reclaiming sole possession of first place in the NL West.

Sheehan (5-2) allowed just two hits — a double by ex-Dodger Gavin Lux and a late single by Austin Hays — while striking out 10, tying his career high, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Pages homered in the third and fifth innings off Reds starter Hunter Greene (5-4), then added a sacrifice fly in the eighth for his third RBI of the game. Mookie Betts also went deep, while Freddie Freeman doubled twice, his 33rd of the season tying Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby for 37th all-time (541).

The Dodgers also flashed stellar defense, with Michael Conforto and Teoscar Hernández robbing multiple extra-base hits at the wall.

With the Padres falling 9-6 in Seattle, the Dodgers moved a game clear atop the division.

Next up: Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (8-2, 3.13 ERA) faces Reds righty Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.59 ERA) on Tuesday.

