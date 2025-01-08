Shell sees decline in gas volumes, weaker trading profits in Q4 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shell Plc announced a decline in natural gas volumes and weaker earnings from trading the fuel during the last quarter of 2024.

The warning on Shell’s crucial natural gas division, in a fourth-quarter trading update published on Wednesday, was accompanied by figures showing a slight rise in operating expenses across the company and lower profits from buying and selling oil products, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg. Shares of the company fell 1.2% to 2,587 pence as of 8:01 a.m. in London trading.It’s the latest sign that 2024 ended on a weak note for the world’s largest energy companies. Late on Tuesday, Shell’s largest rival Exxon Mobil Corp. said its fourth-quarter earnings took a $700 million hit from lower crude prices and narrowing refining margins.“Trading and optimization results are expected to be significantly lower than the third quarter of 2024, driven by the non-cash impact of expiring hedging contracts” for natural gas, Shell said in a statement.Natural gas production for the fourth quarter is seen at 880,000 to 920,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, down from 941,000 a day in the third quarter due to maintenance at the Pearl Gas-to-Liquids plant in Qatar, according to the statement. Gas liquefaction volumes are seen between 6.8 million and 7.2 million tons, down from 7.5 million in the prior period.

