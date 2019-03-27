Shepherd sentenced to life in prison in Georgia for murdering American family

Shepherd Malkhaz Kobauri, accused of brutally murdering the American family in Georgia in the summer of last year, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The jury delivered a guilty verdict yesterday, confirming that 19-year-old shepherd killed Ryan Smith, his wife Lora and their four-year-old son Caleb. The sentence was announced today, Agenda. ge reported.

The Smith family went missing in early July 2018 and the family’s friends appealed to the police for help. The bodies of Ryan and Lora Smith were found on July 7 in the Khada Gorge of Dusheti region.

The jury unanimously said that Kobauri committed the crime. The U.S. Consul to Georgia Janet Reber said that the verdict and the sentence are fair and that the family of the Smith demanded such a verdict.

