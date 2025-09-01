Shiba Inu burn rate surges but analysts say Remittix has stronger fundamentals and utility use case

While the Shiba Inu price narrative centers around burn campaigns and meme upgrades, recent data shows that supply burns aren’t guaranteeing price support.

That’s where a more purpose-built token, Remittix, rooted in payments utility, is drawing attention; and it seems to be winning over investors hungry for substance.

Instead of chasing volatile burn-driven rallies, some traders are shifting toward projects that offer real-world tools and growth potential. A token carved out to solve global payment inefficiencies is quietly gaining traction.

Shiba Inu price & burn rate: Drama without momentum

Shiba Inu’s burn rate recently surged by 2,196%, with over 1.6 million SHIB tokens destroyed in just 24 hours; but the Shiba Inu price dropped around 2% amid broader market volatility. Such bursts of deflation raise community excitement, but without sustained demand, price rallies tend to fall short.

Analysts have observed that the structure of Shiba Inu’s Inverse head and shoulders pattern is still there and still being in the final shoulder areas of it. This could mean that Shiba Inu price is on the brink of a substantial surge. The new target is over 540% away at $0.000081.

Remittix: Real-world utility over meme tactics

Enter Remittix, a forward-looking project built on infrastructure, not hype. It’s designed to tackle the massive $19 trillion global remittance market, with fast, low-fee crypto-to-bank transfers already on the horizon.

Investors appreciate features that small burns can't match

Real-World Utility: It solves actual payment problems.

Solving a real-world $19 trillion payments problem: A fully articulated use case.

Momentum is building ahead of wallet launch: Beta wallet drops Q3 2025.

Security First: Audited by CertiK for assurance and trust.

With more than $20.8 million raised and its first Centralized Exchange (CEX) listing confirmed on BitMart, Remittix bridges the gap between promise and product. Compared to meme-driven burns, this is strategy backed by execution.

When burn hype fails, utility wins: Why Remittix may be the smarter bet

While the Shiba Inu price may bounce on burn-starved buzz, these spikes often fade under the weight of low demand and speculative pressure. Remittix, with its focus on actual utility, exchange access, and institutional security, offers a more grounded path forward.

