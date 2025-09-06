Shiba Inu price prediction 2025 targets $0.00001519 while BlockchainFX presale aims for $1 long term

+ ↺ − 16 px

Every bull run creates winners who got in early and stories of regret from those who didn’t. Ethereum launched at just $0.31. Solana opened at $0.22. Polygon started at $0.0026. Each turned into multi-billion-dollar giants, minting fortunes for early buyers. If you missed those ICOs, you probably felt the sting of regret watching others take life-changing gains.

That same turning point is back, but this time it’s BlockchainFX ($BFX). This project is not just another speculative token—it’s a live, audited, multi-asset super app already generating real trading revenue. And right now, it’s offering the next 100x crypto presale, with APY rewards up to 90% and confirmed listings. For anyone looking at the best crypto to buy now, this is your second chance.

Use BLOCK30 or NEWS30 for 30% extra $BFX—next 100x crypto presale rising fast.

BlockchainFX presale momentum: Best token to invest now with 1000x potential

BlockchainFX combines crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities into one platform with 10,000+ daily users. The project is CertiK-audited, fully KYC-compliant, and has already processed millions in daily volume. Unlike low-cap altcoins with no utility, BFX has a proven use case and clear revenue model.

Here’s the presale math that’s creating urgency:

Initial price: $0.01

$0.01 Current presale: $0.022

$0.022 Confirmed launch: $0.05

$0.05 Funds raised: $6.74M+ from over 7,650 participants

Even before launch, holders are earning 4–7% daily with staking rewards redistributed in USDT. That’s 90% APY, making BFX a true passive income crypto before exchanges even list it. Post-launch predictions set the price between $0.10–$0.25, with long-term forecasts above $1. That’s millionaire-making potential backed by real adoption.

BlockchainFX is also running a $500,000 token giveaway to celebrate the presale. Ten winners will share the rewards, with $250,000 in $BFX for first place, $100,000 for second, and prizes ranging from $30,000 to $1,000 for others. Participants boost their chances by completing simple tasks—meaning even small buyers can win big. This is not just about buying tokens, it’s about being rewarded before launch.

Use code BLOCK30 or NEWS30 today to claim 30% extra tokens before the next scheduled price hike. Every week of delay shrinks your upside.

Secure your $BFX now—don’t repeat the regret of missed ICOs.

Shiba Inu vision 2025: Why BlockchainFX’s presale still holds the edge

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading around $0.000012, backed by a $7 billion ecosystem. Its leader, Shytoshi Kusama, just unveiled an ambitious new vision—this includes robust upgrades like Shibarium’s dev stack, meme culture expansion into Asia, FHE privacy integration, and the Hoichi bridge—all poised to reshape the long-term trajectory of SHIB.

Technically, charts reveal a double-bottom pattern near $0.00001183, hinting at a potential 22% rebound to about $0.00001519 if that structure plays out. CryptoNews’ projections also reinforce modest gains for 2025, ranging from $0.000010 to $0.000013.

But here’s the hard truth: SHIB’s growth window has narrowed. Massive supply, high market capitalization, and a long-gone ICO phase limit the potential for another monumental surge. While its upgraded roadmap might stabilize or moderately lift SHIB, the explosive upside—of the 1000x variety—is unlikely at this stage.

That’s where BlockchainFX shines. It mimics SHIB’s early promise—low entry pricing, early-stage access—but comes with real-world utility, passive income mechanics (up to 90% APY), and confirmed exchange listings. It offers the upward momentum that SHIB can no longer deliver.

Claim 30% more tokens with BLOCK30 or NEWS30—best token presale 2025

Comparison of top altcoins vs BlockchainFX: Regret vs. second chance

Project Launch Year ICO Price Current Price 2025 Price Prediction Long-Term Forecast Key Takeaway BlockchainFX 2025 $0.01 → $0.022 Presale live $0.10–$0.25 $1+ Explosive presale, utility app, 90% APY Shiba Inu (SHIB) 2020 <$0.0001 $0.00001242 Growth uncertain Limited upside High cap, ICO missed Polygon (MATIC) 2019 $0.0026 $0.70+ $1+ $2+ 260x growth post-ICO

Get 30% extra $BFX now—use BLOCK30 or NEWS30 before the next price hike.

Conclusion: Is BlockchainFX the best crypto to buy now for 2025?

If history has taught us anything, it’s this: early access defines who wins in crypto. Shiba Inu, Polygon, Solana—all delivered massive returns, but only for those who entered at presale or ICO. Everyone else was left chasing scraps.

Today, BlockchainFX offers that same explosive presale moment. With 90% APY rewards, real-world Visa integration, daily USDT payouts, and a confirmed launch price at $0.05, this project is not just speculation—it’s positioned as the best token to invest now.

Use the code BLOCK30 or NEWS30 to claim 30% extra tokens. Don’t let this be another story you regret not joining.

Buy $BFX today—the future of crypto market trends 2025 is being written now.

FAQs About BlockchainFX Presale

Why is BlockchainFX seen as the next 100x crypto presale?

Because it has real trading adoption, audited security, a proven super app model, and early pricing at $0.022. Post-launch targets of $0.10–$0.25 make 1000x potential realistic long term.

What makes BlockchainFX different from other presales?

Unlike tokens with no utility, BFX integrates crypto, stocks, and commodities. Holders earn up to 70% of fees daily in USDT, giving it passive income value from day one.

Is $BFX the best crypto to buy now for 2025?

Yes. With APYs up to 90%, confirmed listings, and early-stage presale pricing, BlockchainFX is the best crypto ICO to invest before 2025.

Find out more information here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

News.Az