Shiba Inu price prediction: SHIB army fades as holders migrate into viral ETH L2 token LBRETT

We are currently experiencing a rapid shift in the meme coin market, where the chatter around recent Shiba Inu price prediction has started to quiet down. But investors don’t seem bothered anymore, as they are now looking past the old memes toward something that feels fresh.

That’s where Layer Brett ($LBRETT) takes center stage. This Ethereum Layer 2 token is stealing the spotlight, blending meme magic with real blockchain power, all while its $2 million-plus presale heats up at lightning pace. Find out more reasons other meme coin holders are flocking to this viral ETH L2 token.

Shiba Inu price prediction: Falling exchange deposits signal risk

Shiba Inu remains down 6.28% year-on-year, despite witnessing some gains on the daily and weekly charts. Exchange deposits have collapsed from more than 900 addresses to just 222, suggesting reduced immediate selling pressure as fewer holders move tokens onto centralized platforms.

Shiba Inu price analysis. Source: Coinotag

Technically, SHIB’s price is compressing inside a symmetrical triangle near $0.0000123, often a setup that sparks volatility once broken. A rally above $0.0000131 could trigger renewed buying momentum, while a slip below $0.0000120 risks accelerating losses toward $0.0000105. This makes the short-term Shiba Inu price prediction highly sensitive to breakout direction.

The RSI is currently at a neutral level of around 46, leaving the market free to move in either direction. On-chain data suggests that most holders are holding rather than selling, although centralized exchanges still hold large SHIB reserves that could shift the trend if sentiment turns bearish.

Layer Brett delivers speed, low fees, and real utility

Ethereum is powerful, but it often feels slow and costly. But thanks to Layer Brett, which changes this by completing transactions in seconds while keeping fees as small as pocket change. For anyone tired of seeing Ethereum gas fees cut into profits, this offers long-awaited relief.

As this reliability builds trust, Layer Brett’s tokenomics provide the foundation for long-term value. With a fixed supply of 10 billion, scarcity is built-in. Early buyers secure the best value before rising demand pushes prices higher. What sets it apart even further is its functionality.

Unlike Shiba Inu, which has limited use beyond tipping, $LBRETT delivers real utility through smart contracts. Staking isn’t dull here—Layer Brett makes it interactive with gamified features and NFT rewards. This approach keeps users engaged instead of waiting passively for payouts, tying real-world activity to token growth.

Investors also need to know that they will never experience a cross-chain headache with $LBRETT. Its cross-blockchain capability allows users to transport assets on various blockchains without wasting time and effort.

Conclusion

The meme coin landscape is clearly shifting, with Shiba Inu losing steam while Layer Brett steps into the spotlight. By blending meme culture with real blockchain power, lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and strong tokenomics, $LBRETT is proving it’s more than hype—it’s shaping up to be the next big contender.

Right now, the presale sits at $0.0053 with the next jump to $0.0055 closing in, and over $2.5 million already raised. Early investors not only lock in bargain prices but also score massive staking rewards. With simple wallet integration and FOMO rising, the smartest move might just be to get in before the window closes.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

