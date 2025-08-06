Shiba Inu price prediction: This rival meme coin could soar 11044% by the time SHIB Hits $0.00015

+ ↺ − 16 px

Little Pepe, a big rival to prominent memecoins, continues to gain traction as its presale moves closer to completion. The token is now in Stage 9, priced at $0.0018, with the next stage set at $0.0019. Over $14.6 million has already been raised out of the $16.475 million target. LILPEPE has sold over 10 billion tokens and will soon complete the 11.25 billion token presale target. Investors are rapidly joining in as the remaining tokens are expected to sell out quickly. With each new stage, the price increases, attracting buyers looking for early entry. With only a few stages left, the urgency is growing among early adopters.

Layer 2 Utility Powers Little Pepe’s Appeal

Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain design is the base for Little Pepe. The chain prioritizes fast finality, ultra-low fees, and high security. It supports creators and traders aiming to scale meme projects in a cost-efficient environment. This Layer 2 ecosystem includes core features like DAO voting, a meme launchpad, and zero trading tax. Staking rewards and sniper bot protection are also integrated to support long-term holders and fair trading. Future upgrades include NFTs and cross-chain compatibility.

The allocation of a total of 100 billion tokens includes 26.5% for the presale, 30% for chain reserves, and 10% each for liquidity, CEX listings and marketing. The team has locked liquidity to protect the community from rug pulls.

Zero Tax and Sniper Bot Protection Enhance Trading

In contrast to most meme coins, Little Pepe has no transaction costs. This enables users to trade without exchange fees. The combination of the sniper bot protection and the token makes their participation in the market transparent and secure.

The stake and rewards pool with 13.5% supply makes it more appealing to holders to stay active. It will allow users to generate passive income and contribute to the long-term vision of the project. Its smart contract architecture is optimized for both performance and protection. This has helped Little Pepe grow fast during its ongoing presale.

$777,000 Giveaway Draws Investor Attention

Little Pepe has launched a $777,000 giveaway for presale participants. Ten winners will each get an opportunity to receive $77,000 worth of $LILPEPE tokens. Anyone who contributes during the presale is automatically entered. A minimum purchase of $100 is required to qualify. This bonus has added fuel to the project’s already accelerating demand. The team will announce winners via the official site and dashboard, claiming will begin once all stages are sold out.

Shiba Inu Shows Downward Projection While Little Pepe Goes Exact Opposite

Shiba Inu is currently down 7.8%, trading at $0.00001203 after hitting a peak of $0.0000132. Volume is down over 5.77%, showing weakening interest as it tests support near $0.0000124. In the meantime, the price of the LILPEPE presale, $0.0018, has significant upside potential. This forecast indicates the reason behind the shift of interest amongst some traders. SHIB displays resistance at $0.0000130, and it might not find it easy to regain momentum without the interest of the market. Little Pepe, on the other hand, keeps moving upward in a defined way. It has a working utility, which, as a Layer 2, has a significantly different value.

