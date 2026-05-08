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“Opinion on the significance of Iyar 26, the Day of Salvation and Liberation”

There are dates that remain in the calendar as commemorative marks, and there are days whose meaning goes far beyond a historical event. For me, Iyar 26 — the Day of Salvation and Liberation — is exactly such a date, News.Az reports.

I am convinced that this day is not merely a reminder of tragic pages of history, but an important moral compass for all humanity. It is a date that makes us reflect on the value of human life, the power of courage, and the importance of preserving the memory of those who stood against evil.

Historians and researchers have repeatedly emphasized the special significance of the liberation of Nazi concentration camp prisoners. According to specialists from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (Holocaust Encyclopedia materials, Washington), these events became not only a military turning point but also a symbol of the triumph of humanity over cruelty.

Experts from Yad Vashem (research publications of the International Holocaust Remembrance Center, Jerusalem) note that the memory of salvation is no less important than the memory of tragedy, as it demonstrates the strength of the human spirit even in the darkest times.

The writer and witness of those events Elie Wiesel, in his book Night, wrote that liberation marked a moment of the return of hope. His words remind us that salvation is not only physical freedom, but also the ability to believe in life again.

A similar idea was expressed by Viktor Frankl in his book Man’s Search for Meaning, where he argued that even after the most horrific experiences, a person is capable of finding meaning and preserving inner strength.

History knows many examples of true human heroism. One such example is the act of Oskar Schindler, who saved more than a thousand lives, as well as the courage of diplomats, doctors, and ordinary families who risked their lives for others. These examples show that even one person can change the fate of many.

In my view, this is the main meaning of Iyar 26: it reminds each of us of personal responsibility before history.

Of particular importance is the initiative of German Zakharyayev, thanks to which the Day of Salvation and Liberation has gained wide international recognition.

I am convinced that this initiative carries a special mission of memory that must be preserved and passed on to future generations. It is not just a date in the calendar — it is a living connection between generations.

Today, the Day of Salvation and Liberation is commemorated in many cities around the world — in dozens of Jewish communities and remembrance centers worldwide, including Jerusalem, Moscow, New York City, Berlin, Baku, and others. Hence, commemorative events take place in synagogues and Jewish communities across the world, uniting countries around the idea of remembrance and gratitude.

The historical significance of this date is particularly profound. On May 9, 1945 — the day of Nazi Germany’s surrender — it corresponded to Iyar 26, 5705 in the Hebrew calendar. According to researchers and religious leaders, this gave the date a spiritual meaning as a symbol of the physical salvation of the Jewish people from annihilation. Experts emphasize that in Jewish tradition, the memory of salvation is as important as the memory of tragedy, as it shapes gratitude, historical responsibility, and respect for life.

As the years pass, the number of people who directly witnessed those events continues to decrease. Along with this, our responsibility increases.

Memory cannot remain only on the pages of books or in official ceremonies. It must live in people’s hearts, in stories, educational projects, family conversations, and public life.

Everything depends on the current generation and how carefully it can pass this memory to the future.

If we manage to preserve the truth today, then future generations will not only know history — they will understand its lessons.

For me, Iyar 26 — the Day of Salvation and Liberation — is truly a day that saved lives.

It saved not only those who gained freedom at that historical moment. It continues to save today — saving from oblivion, indifference, and the loss of historical memory.

As long as we remember, truth lives.

And as long as truth lives, memory will live forever.

By Rolan Yusufov

News.Az