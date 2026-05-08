Bus crash in W. Afghanistan kills two, injures more than 50

Bus crash in W. Afghanistan kills two, injures more than 50

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A deadly passenger bus accident in western Afghanistan has left two people dead and 51 others injured, according to local authorities.

The crash occurred overnight in the Adraskan district of Herat Province when a passenger bus reportedly overturned while traveling through the area, News.Az reports, citing Ariana News.

Police officials said excessive speed was the primary cause of the accident. Emergency responders transferred injured passengers to nearby medical facilities, where many are continuing to receive treatment.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the identities of the victims or the condition of those seriously injured.

Following the incident, Herat police renewed calls for transport drivers to obey traffic regulations and avoid dangerous driving practices, particularly speeding and reckless maneuvers that continue to contribute to serious road accidents across Afghanistan.

Traffic accidents remain a major safety concern in many parts of the country, where road conditions, overcrowded vehicles, and high-speed driving often increase the risk of fatal crashes.

News.Az