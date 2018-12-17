Shinzo Abe: Japan attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Japan attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan,” said Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe as he hosted a luncheon for Japanese speaking ambassad

Each ambassador had an opportunity to talk to the Japanese Prime Minister, according to AzerTag.

Speaking to the PM, Gursel Ismayilzade thanked him for the invitation.

Saying Azerbaijan attaches great importance to comprehensive cooperation with Japan, Ambassador Ismayilzade hailed the bilateral relations between the two countries as excellent. He noted the importance of expanding Azerbaijan-Japan economic cooperation.

Gursel Ismayilzade briefed the Prime Minister on the Japanese companies’ activities in Azerbaijan’s energy sector, pointing out the great potential for cooperation with Japan in the non-energy sector of Azerbaijan.

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe thanked the ambassador for the detailed information and expressed his country’s keenness to cooperate with Azerbaijan.

News.Az

