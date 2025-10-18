Shohei Ohtani shines as Dodgers defeat Brewers to reach World Series

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shohei Ohtani delivered one of the greatest performances in baseball history, helping the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Milwaukee Brewers and secure their spot in the World Series.

Japan's Ohtani smashed three huge home runs and struck out 10 Brewers batters in a comprehensive 5-1 victory as the Dodgers swept the series 4-0, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

The 31-year-old's trifecta of home runs and 10 strikeouts in the same game is a Major League Baseball post-season record, highlighting a rare talent of excelling with bat and ball.

Ohtani also became the first pitcher since the Boston Braves' Jim Tobin in 1942 to hit three home runs in the same game.

"It was really fun on both sides of the ball today," said Ohtani, who was awarded the Most Valuable Player award for his heroics.

"I'm taking this trophy and let's get four more wins. We won it as a team and this is really a team effort. I hope everybody in LA and Japan and all over the world could enjoy a really good sake [Japanese rice wine]."

Ohtani's entered the game at the Dodger Stadium on the back of an eight-game home run drought, but led from the front as he struck out three batters in the opening frame.

He then starred with the bat in a performance which included a crushing 446 foot home run and a monster 469 foot hit which bounced out of the stadium.

It marked another historic showing from Ohtani, who last year became the first player ever to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season.

"That was probably the greatest post-season performance of all time," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

"There's a reason why he's the greatest player on the planet. It's kind of whatever you don't expect, expect him to do it.

"This is just a performance that I've just never seen. No-one's ever seen something like this. I'm still in awe right now of Shohei."

The Dodgers' comfortable victory sets up a World Series showdown against the Toronto Blue Jays or Seattle Mariners, with the latter 3-2 up in the best-of-seven series.

