Shoigu: NATO remains a key threat to Russia’s security

In an interview with the Kommersant daily on Wednesday, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu stated that a key threat to Russia’s national security continues to come from the North Atlantic alliance.

"We should not forget that NATO still remains a key threat to Russia’s national security," he stresse, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The secretary of Russia’s Security Council drew attention to the fact that "according to official data alone, the size of the alliance’s military personnel equals over 4 million troops and the bloc has over 50,000 tanks and armored fighting vehicles, more than 7,000 combat aircraft and over 750 warships at its disposal."

As Shoigu pointed out, the planned "boost in military spending will only strengthen this potential."

"Besides, we should not forget that the alliance’s member states operate a cluster of about 350 military and civilian satellites that are being actively used against Russia in the Ukraine conflict. Moreover, this figure does not take into account thousands of Starlink satellites," the top Russian security official said.

News.Az