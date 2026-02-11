Shooting at Russia college kills one -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A security guard has been killed following a shooting at a technical college in the Russian resort city of Anapa.

Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said the guard died after confronting the attacker and preventing him from entering deeper into the building. The governor said the guard acted quickly and alerted law enforcement before being fatally injured, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities reported that two other people were injured, though officials said casualty figures were still being clarified. Earlier police reports had mentioned three victims, later announced that one had died.

Officials described the condition of the injured as moderate. The governor called the incident a “terrible crime.”

According to regional police, the shooting occurred on February 11 inside the lobby area of a technical college. Preliminary information suggests the suspect is a student at the institution who opened fire using an unidentified weapon.

Law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigation into the incident, including the suspect’s motives and how the weapon was obtained.

News.Az