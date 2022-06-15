Shusha Declaration is important document testifying to highest level of Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Shusha Declaration is an important document testifying that multifaceted relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye stand at the highest level, said an appeal by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to the participants of an international conference “Azerbaijan-Turkiye Strategic Allied Relations – a source of peace and stability for the Caucasus and the region,” News.Az reports.

The conference dedicated to the first anniversary of the signing of the Shusha Declaration is being held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The head of state noted that the Shusha Declaration brought the relations between the two friendly, brotherly countries and strategic partners to a qualitatively new level.

President Aliyev wished the participants success in the work of the conference.

The president expressed hope that fruitful discussions will be held at the international conference organized by the New Azerbaijan Party and the Turkish Justice and Development Party, and useful proposals would be put forward to further strengthen the Azerbaijan-Turkiye unity.

News.Az