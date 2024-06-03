Shusha hosts first panel discussion of International Forum of Entrepreneurs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first panel discussion has been held within the framework of the International Forum of Entrepreneurs in Shusha, Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Within the framework of the forum, extensive discussions were held on the topic of "The importance of startups and future inclusive technologies".During the forum, Rashad Azizov, Head of the Department of Creative Industries and Digital Transformation at the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Rector of Baku State University Professor Elchin Babayev, Osama Raisin, Emloyee of Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Libya, Senior Adviser on Entrepreneurship, Muhammad Ahmed Alaswad delivered speeches.After individual speeches, the panel continued with general discussions.

News.Az