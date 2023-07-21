Shusha hosts Global Media Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 22-23, the Global Media Forum themed 'New Media during the Fourth Industrial Revolution' will be held in the city of Shusha under the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev within the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and on the 148th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Press, News.az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev will meet with the event participants in Shusha.

150 foreign guests from 49 countries, including state information agencies of 34 countries, 12 international organizations, and media organizations will participate in the event. Also, 60 local media leaders and representatives will be represented at the Forum.

Within the framework of the forum, it is planned to discuss issues that are important at the global level in the field of media and information and communication. The world's well-known and influential media leaders and experts will discuss new tools in journalism and communication in the digital era, digital transformation, media management in the modern information environment and creation of sustainable media business models, consumption trends in new media and media literacy, methods of combating disinformation and fake news, safety of journalists and other issues.

The Non-Aligned Movement Media Platform initiative will also be launched within the framework of the forum.

Note that the city of Shusha, where numerous international events have been held, is now the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan that it gathers the heads of the world's leading media and journalistic organizations, influential experts in the field of media, information and communication, and well-known journalists.

News.Az