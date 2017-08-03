Siemens wins tender for building wind turbines in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s Siemens AG has won a tender for construction of 10 wind turbines in Turkey, says a message posted on the website of the Turkish Ministry of Energy and

According to the message, a German-Turkish consortium, Siemens-Turkerler-Kalyon, has been created to carry out the construction work.

Eight companies – Vestas (Germany), Enercon (Germany), Senvion (Germany), Nordex (Germany), General Electric (US), Goldwind (China) and MingYang (China) – took part in the tender, Trend reports.

The wind turbines are planned to be built in five provinces of Turkey, including its capital – Ankara.

According to the tender terms, the construction works should be completed within 21 months.

Earlier, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak said that Turkey plans to invest $1 billion in the development of renewable energy sources.

According to him, the construction of new power plants will increase Turkey’s energy security and reduce its dependence on other countries.

The minister also believes that the development of the renewable energy sources will provide employment for about 3,750 people.

News.Az

News.Az