Silver prices plunge by ₹15,000 on last trading day of 2025

Silver prices in India crashed by ₹15,000 on the final trading day of 2025, News.Az reports, citing Economic Times. The steep fall in commodity rates surprised traders and investors, wiping out significant gains and raising questions about market volatility as the year closes.

The decline came amid weak global demand and strengthening crude oil prices, analysts said, which typically dampens investor appetite for precious metals like silver. Some traders pointed to broader risk-off sentiment in commodity markets as investors rotated into safe-haven assets such as gold.

Market experts advise traders to exercise caution, monitoring key global indicators and geopolitical developments that could influence prices in early 2026. Volatility is expected to persist in metals markets as economic data and central bank policies continue shaping investor behaviour.

