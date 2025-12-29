Silver price today: MCX below ₹2.5 lakh per kg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Silver prices continue to grab attention as the white metal trades below ₹2.50 lakh per kg on the MCX after touching record highs.

On Monday, silver futures on MCX were trading at ₹2.42 lakh per kg. Internationally, silver is approaching the $80 mark amid growing global demand, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Record gains in 2025

In 2025, silver has emerged as one of the best-performing assets in India, rising nearly 175% in the calendar year. The precious metal has outperformed gold, which gained over 80% during the same period.

Reasons behind the rally:

Demand–Supply Gap: Silver is primarily a by-product of other metals such as copper, lead, and zinc. With structural deficits persisting for the past seven years, supply has lagged behind rising demand, pushing prices higher.

Monetary Policy and Global Uncertainty: Expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026 have made non-yielding assets like silver attractive. Geopolitical tensions, including ongoing global conflicts and trade policies, have further boosted safe-haven demand.

Industrial and Investment Demand: The surge in industrial use, especially in solar panels, electronics, and electric vehicles, has fueled silver demand. Renewables adoption and expanding global electronics production have contributed to the price rally.

China’s export restrictions:

Analysts note that China’s plan to impose strict export licenses on silver starting January 1, 2026, may tighten global supplies, creating additional upward pressure on prices.

Silver investors and enthusiasts will be closely watching international markets as silver continues its volatile yet record-breaking run.

News.Az