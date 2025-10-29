Singapore Airlines flight diverts back to Melbourne due to technical issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Singapore-bound flight was forced to return to Melbourne Airport after a technical issue in the air.

Singapore Airlines flight SQ228 departed Melbourne at 4:51 PM but circled north of the city before safely diverting back to the airport, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Callers to radio station 3AW reported seeing the plane flying unusually low over Melbourne’s eastern suburbs. “It just flew over our house a few minutes ago. It was so low, you could see wheels down and I just waved at all the passengers as they went overhead,” said 3AW listener Sam. “I’ve never seen a plane that low before. It was scary.”

Footage from the incident shows the aircraft dumping fuel as it returned to the tarmac.

News.Az