Singapore introduces caning for school bullying cases

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Singapore has introduced updated school disciplinary guidelines allowing male students found guilty of bullying to face caning as a form of punishment.

The new rules, announced by the Ministry of Education and discussed in parliament this week, permit schools to cane boys between one and three times in cases involving bullying, including cyberbullying, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

Education Minister Desmond Lee said caning would only be used as a last resort when other disciplinary measures are considered insufficient given the seriousness of the misconduct. He stressed that the procedure would follow strict safeguards, including approval by the school principal and administration by authorised teachers.

According to Lee, schools will take into account factors such as the student’s maturity and whether the punishment is likely to help them understand the impact of their actions. He also said schools would continue to monitor students after punishment, providing counselling and additional support where necessary.

The policy applies only to boys in upper primary school and older, typically aged nine to twelve and above. Female students found guilty of bullying will instead face measures such as detention, suspension, adjustments to conduct grades, and other school-based disciplinary actions.

The decision follows a review of student behaviour and comes after several widely reported bullying cases in Singapore that prompted national debate on school discipline.

Rights groups have criticised the move, arguing that corporal punishment is harmful and ineffective as a deterrent. Organisations including Amnesty International have called for its abolition in both schools and the justice system.

Singaporean authorities, however, maintain that caning remains a deterrent for serious misconduct. The practice dates back to British colonial rule and continues to be used in limited cases within the country’s education system and criminal justice framework.

News.Az