Yandex metrika counter

Sinovac supplied 260 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses globally

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Sinovac supplied 260 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses globally

Sinovac Biotech has supplied 260 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine globally, with over 60% supplied to countries outside China, the company's chief executive Yin Weidong said on Tuesday, Reuters reports. 

The company is producing more than 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine per day, Yin said at the annual Boao Forum for Asia, the region's answer to Davos.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      