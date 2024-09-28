Situation on the Lebanon-Israel border as of September 28, 2024

The situation on the Lebanon-Israel border as of 18:00 on September 28, 2024, continues to deteriorate, with escalating military actions and significant casualties on both sides, News.Az reports.

Recent airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force on Beirut resulted in the death of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, marking a pivotal moment in the conflict.Israel confirmed his assassination during the raid, sparking reactions from various factions within the so-called "Axis of Resistance," including Palestinian groups, Iranian forces, Yemeni Houthis, and Iraqi militias.In addition to Nasrallah, Iranian Brigadier General Abbas Nilforushan , the commander of the Quds forces in Lebanon, was also killed in the same strike, as confirmed by Iranian state media. Nilforushan, who gained recognition for his military operations in Syria and Iraq, had repeatedly questioned Israel’s capacity to confront Iran, making his death a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran.Lebanon’s Ministry of Health has reported heavy civilian casualties: around 700 people have been killed, and more than 2,600 injured in the airstrikes. The humanitarian situation is worsening, and according to UN estimates, approximately 50,000 people have already fled to Syria, with the total number of displaced persons reaching around 200,000.Despite these losses, Hezbollah continues to fire rockets at Israeli targets; however, most are intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems or fall within Lebanese territory, causing minimal damage. The number of rocket attacks remains relatively low compared to previous days, suggesting a possible temporary reduction in Hezbollah’s activity. The ongoing Israeli operation "Northern Arrows" has so far achieved one of its most consequential outcomes with the elimination of Nasrallah. Nonetheless, despite the deaths of key figures, allied media emphasize that Hezbollah as an organization will endure. The new leader will face the challenging task of rebuilding the group after these devastating blows.The situation remains highly volatile, with further retaliatory actions from Hezbollah and Iran expected in the coming days, as well as continued Israeli strikes.

