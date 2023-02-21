Six killed, nine injured in fire in downtown Moscow hotel
- 21 Feb 2023 14:19
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 182068
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/six-killed-nine-injured-in-fire-in-downtown-moscow-hotel Copied
Six persons have been killed and nine injured in a fire that broke out in the building of a downtown Moscow hotel, an emergencies source told TASS on Tuesday, News.az reports citing TASS.
"According to latest reports, six persons were killed in the fire. Nine were injured, and are receiving all the necessary medical assistance," the source said.