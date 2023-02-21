Yandex metrika counter

Six killed, nine injured in fire in downtown Moscow hotel

  • World
  • Share
Six killed, nine injured in fire in downtown Moscow hotel

Six persons have been killed and nine injured in a fire that broke out in the building of a downtown Moscow hotel, an emergencies source told TASS on Tuesday, News.az  reports citing TASS.

"According to latest reports, six persons were killed in the fire. Nine were injured, and are receiving all the necessary medical assistance," the source said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      