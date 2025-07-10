Six secret service agents suspended over Trump assassination attempt response

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six U.S. Secret Service agents have been suspended for their roles during the 2024 assassination attempt on President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a Secret Service source confirmed.

The agents, whose duties ranged from supervisory to line-level, were disciplined following an internal investigation into their “actions” during the attempted assassination, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

According to a report obtained by CBS News, the Secret Service was criticized for becoming “bureaucratic, complacent, and static,” failing to adapt to rising threats and advancing technologies. Penalties for the agents ranged from 10 to 42 days of unpaid leave.

The incident occurred on July 13, 2024, when a gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire at the rally. Trump, struck in the ear, raised his fist defiantly after agents shielded him from further harm. The attack left one rallygoer, firefighter Corey Comperatore, dead before the gunman was fatally shot by agents.

The agency came under intense scrutiny, prompting then-Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign later that month. She was succeeded by current director Sean Curran.

Trump’s dramatic survival boosted his campaign momentum, with Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman comparing his resilience to “a Taylor Swift kind of swag.”

