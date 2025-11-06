Trump to skip G20 summit, shattering hopes of Putin–Zelensky peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed he will not attend the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg on Nov. 22–23, dismissing the venue as inappropriate and citing criticisms of South Africa’s human rights record.

“I’m not going to represent our country there. It shouldn’t be there,” Trump told reporters, adding, “How could we be expected to go to South Africa when land confiscation and genocide are the primary topics of conversation?” News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

His decision effectively kills hopes of a potential breakthrough meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, an idea recently floated by Finland’s President Alexander Stubb.

Trump, who has repeatedly accused South Africa of “abusing white Afrikaners,” issued an executive order earlier this year condemning alleged land seizures. South Africa has rejected the accusations as “factually incorrect.”

The White House said Vice President JD Vance will represent the U.S. at the summit instead. The Kremlin also confirmed Putin will not attend, sending deputy chief of staff Maksim Oreshkin in his place.

Trump’s months-long push to broker peace in Ukraine has struggled to gain traction. A planned Trump–Putin summit in Budapest was recently scrapped, and Moscow continues to demand significant territorial concessions before any ceasefire.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has met Putin only once — at a high-level meeting in Alaska in August — while avoiding direct talks with Zelensky at international gatherings.

