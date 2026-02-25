SkyDrive flies first “flying car” over Tokyo Bay

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese startup SkyDrive Inc. showcased its first public demonstration of a “flying car” on Tuesday, moving closer to its goal of launching commercial services by 2028.

The battery-powered SD-05 aircraft completed a three-and-a-half-minute flight over Tokyo Bay, covering about 150 meters in an unmanned, remotely operated test. The flight was conducted in collaboration with Mitsubishi Estate Co. and Kanematsu Corp, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo News.

The compact vehicle features 12 rotors, seats three passengers, and has a flight range of 15–40 kilometers. SkyDrive says its lightweight design allows it to land in tighter spaces than conventional helicopters.

Alongside the flight, the company revealed a future terminal concept, where operators will manage flights and passengers can complete check-in and security screening. The facility will include automated check-in with facial recognition technology. Both the aircraft and terminal demonstrations will continue through Saturday.

An earlier flight in January at SkyDrive’s Yamaguchi Prefecture test site was canceled due to wind conditions that failed to meet government safety standards.

Flying cars are gaining attention worldwide as a potential solution to traffic congestion and crowded public transport. SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa said fares could eventually drop to around twice the cost of a taxi, or possibly less, after 2030. With travel speeds four to five times faster than taxis, wider adoption could be feasible.

Global efforts are underway as well. In 2022, China’s XPeng Aeroht tested its electric flying car, the XPeng X2, in Dubai.

News.Az