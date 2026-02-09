Adani Energy secures Japanese bank funding for India project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Adani Energy Solutions has secured long-term financing from a consortium of Japanese banks led by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) for a major renewable power transmission project in northern India.

The company said the project will transmit electricity generated in Rajasthan’s solar-rich regions to India’s national power grid. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The transmission line will connect Bhadla in Rajasthan, home to one of the world’s largest solar parks, to Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh. The project is expected to be completed and commissioned by 2029.

Adani Energy said the project will help strengthen grid stability, particularly for major urban and industrial centers with high energy demand.

The project is part of India’s broader push to expand renewable energy capacity and improve power distribution infrastructure across the country.

