Liverpool manager Arne Slot says Mohamed Salah will be welcomed back at Anfield after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite recent tensions between the player and the club.

Salah is set to return to England on Sunday after Egypt face Nigeria in the AFCON third-place playoff in Morocco. The forward played in the semifinal loss to Senegal and has scored four league goals this season, a sharp drop from the 29 that won him last year’s Premier League Golden Boot, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Salah caused a stir in December when he accused Liverpool of throwing him “under the bus” after being benched for three matches and claimed he had no relationship with Slot. He was later dropped for a Champions League fixture amid growing Saudi Pro League interest.

Slot said on Friday he is happy to have the 33-year-old back in the squad. “Mo has been so important for this club… even if I had 15 attackers, I still would have been happy if he came back,” the Dutchman told reporters.

Liverpool, unbeaten in 11 matches across competitions, host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend before facing Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday.

