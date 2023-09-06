Slovak delegation visits Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation led by Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Boris Kollár has today also visited the Jidir Duzu plain in the city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

The Slovak delegation received extensive information about the Jidir Duzu plain.

The visitors enjoyed the spectacular panorama of the Jidir Duzu plain.

Shusha has historically been one of the important centers of the historical, cultural, socio-political life of Azerbaijan. However, as a result of the military aggression against Azerbaijan, Armenia occupied the city on May 8, 1992, and pursued a policy of destroying the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis in the city. On November 8, 2020, the city of Shusha was liberated from occupation and historical justice was restored.

News.Az