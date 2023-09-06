Slovak parliament speaker views “Smart village” project in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his trip to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, the delegation led by Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Boris Kollár has visited Bash Garvand village of Aghdam district, News.Az reports.

The delegation got acquainted with the "Smart village" project to be implemented by Slovakia in the village.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov gave detailed information about the project. He said that the third "Smart village" project would be implemented in Bash Garvand village of Agdam district. “Unlike previous projects, Bash Garvand village is planned to be restored as a "smart village" designed by specialists of the Slovak Republic.

The foundation of the first such project was laid in Zangilan district, which was liberated from the occupation. Leading companies from Türkiye, Israel, Italy and China participated in the "Smart Village" project, whose foundation stone was laid on April 26, 2021 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

