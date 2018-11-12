Slovak PM arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini has embarked on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Slovak Prime Minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The state anthems of Slovakia and Azerbaijan were played.

Pellegrini was met by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and other officials.

