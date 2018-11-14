Yandex metrika counter

Slovak PM Peter Pellegrini completes official visit to Azerbaijan

Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini has today ended his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Slovak Prime Minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini was seen off by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and other officials.

News.Az


