Slovakia beat 10-man Poland 2-1 in EURO 2020 Group E match

Slovakia beat 10-man Poland 2-1 in the Group E game of EURO 2020, Anadolu Agency reports.

Wojciech Szczesny's own goal broke the deadlock in the 18th minute while he became the first goalkeeper to net an own goal in the history of Euros.

But Polish forward Karol Linetty equalized the game with a close-range finish in minute 46 at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.

In minute 62, Poland were down to ten men after midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak was sent off.

Slovakia took the lead again in the 69th minute as Milan Skriniar fired his right foot in the penalty area as the game ended with a 2-1 score.

