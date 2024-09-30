Slovakia explores partnership with South Korea for new nuclear power unit

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico discussed plans to build a new nuclear power unit during a visit to South Korea, as the Slovak government seeks potential bidders for the project.

Slovakia is looking to build a new nuclear power unit of up to 1,200 megawatts (MW) at its Jaslovské Bohunice plant, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The economy and finance ministries are due to submit plans to the government by the end of October. In July, Slovakia's neighbor, the Czech Republic, picked South Korea's KHNP over French group EDF to build new nuclear power blocks.Fico said on Friday that he hoped his visit, which began on Saturday, would show that South Korea could be a potential partner in the Slovak project, while adding that the government would also speak to U.S. and French bidders.

