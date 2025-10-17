Ukrainian and Slovak Prime Ministers to hold talks in Slovakia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico are set to meet today in the eastern Slovak city of Kosice.

The two leaders will hold joint government consultations focusing on bilateral cooperation in several areas, including cross-border trade, energy, defense, transport, and education. Talks will also cover Ukraine’s recovery efforts and its path toward EU integration, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Prime Minister Fico praised the “constructive dialogue” between the two governments, noting that previous meetings with former Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had already produced “good results.”

Košice, Slovakia’s second-largest city, will host a series of ministerial meetings as part of the talks.

Earlier in September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Robert Fico met in Uzhhorod, where they discussed Ukraine’s EU accession prospects and regional security. At the time, Fico emphasized that while there are differing views on certain issues, his policies are focused on protecting Slovakia’s national interests, not acting against Ukraine.

News.Az