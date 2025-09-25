Slovenia imposes travel ban on Israeli PM Netanyahu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovenia has imposed a travel ban on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marking the first such action by a European Union member state, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In August, Slovenia was also the first EU country to impose an arms embargo on Israel, following its earlier move to declare two Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, persona non grata, accusing them of making "genocidal statements" against Palestinians.

In June 2024, Slovenia followed Norway, Spain and Ireland in recognising Palestine as an independent state and has been among the most vocal European nations in its criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza, with President Natasa Pirc Musar describing the onslaught as a genocide.

News.Az