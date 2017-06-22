Small blast reported near NATO facility in Turkey's Izmir province; no injuries

A small explosion at a graveyard close to the grounds of a NATO-owned military facility in western Turkey has damaged the installation's perimeter walls, and broke glasses in nearby buildings but caused no injuries, reports said Thursday, Daily Sabah reports.

The explosion occurred at Izmir Air Station located in Izmir's Konak district, Anadolu Agency reported.

Residents living in the region immediately informed police about the explosion, which took place right after patrolling vehicles passed by.

Police have reportedly cordoned off the area and are investigating the cause of the explosion.

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) has been responsible for U.S. and NATO entities around Izmir province since 1956.

News.Az

News.Az