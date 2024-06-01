Small HPP in Azerbaijan's Lachin to boost clean energy supply to region - official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The small hydropower plant (HPP) in Azerbaijan's Lachin will boost the supply of clean energy to the region, Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov said during a ceremony for the foundation-laying of projects for the rehabilitation and operation of small hydropower plants in Lachin on June 1, News.az reports.

“We are witnessing a successful example of attracting strategic investments in the region’s infrastructure. This is another indicator of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood. These projects will play an important role in providing the infrastructure for Kalbajar and Lachin and will help strengthen the supply of clean energy to the region.The implementation of similar projects ahead of the implementation of COP29 in Azerbaijan clearly demonstrates our country's commitment to environmental protection and green growth," he added.To note, today, a ceremony to lay the foundation of a small hydropower plant took place in Lachin.The foundation-laying ceremony for the Malibay small hydroelectric power plant took place as part of the project to operate five small hydroelectric power plants in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar and Lachin districts.Last December, Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, Demiroren Yatırım Holding, and Arges Enerji Team (Türkiye) signed a Joint Participation Agreement, according to which five small HPPs will be commissioned on the Hakari and Tartar rivers.The total cost of the project is 25 million manat. In total, five stations with a total capacity of 13.8 MW are planned to be commissioned in 2025. The service life of the stations is 30 years. The implementation of the project will create 25 new jobs.The first stage of the project on the Zabukh river in the Lachin district envisages the building of the Malibay HPP with a capacity of 5.1 MW; the second stage - the Galacha-2 HPP (3.4 MW); Minkend - 1.8 MW; Galacha-1 - 1.1 MW; and the third stage involves the construction of a small HPP "Tartar 1" with a capacity of 2.4 MW on the Tartar river in the Kalbajar district.

News.Az